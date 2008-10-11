Apple shares surge on MacBook hopes

But will the new products be enough to satisfy Apple fans?

Looks like we're not the only people excited about Apple's mystery announcement next week (hint – it's a bunch of new laptops): traders have jumped on Apple stock, pushing it up by almost 10 per cent.

The US markets appear to have renewed their liking for Steve Jobs and his products not just on the back of the anticipated new line of MacBooks, but also simply because the stock appears to offer great value for money.

Entry point for investors

According to Reuters, the fact that the stock is now worth less than half of what it was a year ago makes it a bargain for investors looking for a sure thing in troubled times.

One analyst explained, "Given the recent sell-off in technology stocks, Apple's stock offers a valuation entry point not seen in years."

Considering that the company's market value had slipped by 40 per cent over the last month, we'll bet there are a few guys in black polo necks breathing a huge sigh of relief about that point of view.