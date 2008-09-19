Finally! A budget Blu-ray player arrives

Just yesterday, we ran a report about how the BDA put the boot into the Blu-ray format by saying there won't be any price cuts with Blu-ray players and discs in the near future.

Well, Memorex has gone against the grain of this argument and announced a budget Blu-ray player.

Okay, there is a sticking point: the player is only Profile 1.1, but it does have a hefty amount of audio goodness, which includes onboard decoding for Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD High Resolution; Bitstream output for Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio; and 5.1 multichannel analogue output.

The analogue output is an interesting one, as it is for non-HDMI receivers, which are becoming more and more rare.

Price details

And what of the price? Well, the Memorex MVBD-2510 will ship in the US for a very reasonable $270, which equates to around £150. While this is still not the price they should be, it does show positive signs that prices are falling, despite what Blu-ray's own association says.