Hollywood completes HD DVD mutiny, Blu-ray wins

Paramount has revealed that it will follow the lead of all the other Hollywood studios and will release movies on Blu-ray in future. Without giving any details regarding when the transition from HD DVD to Blu-ray will begin, an interview did reveal that Paramount is not planning on doing anything stupid.

"We are pleased that the industry is moving to a single high-definition format, as we believe it is in the best interest of the consumer," the statement reads. "As we look to (begin) releasing our titles on Blu-ray, we will monitor consumer adoption and determine our release plans accordingly," Paramount told the Hollywood Reporter.

Bargain bin

The implosion of the HD DVD format is also spilling over into retail stores. Circuit City in the US is currently offering Toshiba HD DVD players and seven HD DVD movies all for just $99 (£51).