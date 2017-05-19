Prey tips and tricks

Ah space – however much we want it to be all starships, R2-D2s and friendly E.T aliens, the reality is more likely to be that if and when we begin properly exploring the stars, it's going to be simply terrifying.

Enter Prey, the latest sandbox playground from Arkane Studios, the team behind the Dishonored franchise. Essentially Bioshock in space, it's as unsettling as that sounds, seeing you marooned on a space station, under attack from creepy shapeshifting shadow creatures.

You may at first want to take the next rocket back to Earth, but with these tips you'll be showing the star beasts who is boss as soon as the proverbial waste hits the fan. Read on for the top strategies on how to take on Prey.