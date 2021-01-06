Best USB-C monitors of 2021: top displays for Windows laptops and MacBooks

The best USB-C monitors on the market are ideal for remote workers and home users alike. What used to be a piece of kit for content creators exclusively has become a must-have for all laptop owners.

As laptops get slimmer, the selection of ports they come with seems to shrink, with the newer popular models like the MacBook Pro and Dell XPS 13 now using USB-C and Thunderbolt ports exclusively. That means that the only way these laptops can connect to any peripheral, monitor or otherwise, is through USB-C, which is where the best USB-C monitors come in.

Due to the nature of USB-C, they can also charge your Ultrabook as well. That’s on top of the other useful features that they come with like HDR or a USB hub to give you some extra ports for all your peripherals.

The best USB-C monitors, including some of the best curved monitors , are great for organizing your workflow while offering stunning visuals. We’ve compiled our selections for the best USB-C monitor here to help you find the one best for you, regardless of what computer you’re working with. Don’t forget to take a look at our price comparison tool to find the best deal.

1. BenQ EW3270U A beautiful 4K display Specifications USB-C: Yes x 1 Screen size: 31.5 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: 16:9 HDMI inputs: 2 Display ports: DisplayPort v1.4 x 1 Reasons to buy + Blue light options + Wide port variety Reasons to avoid - Lackluster speakers - Weird headphone jack placement

Whether it's for your MacBook Pro or your Windows laptop you’re looking to buy a USB-C monitor for, the BenQ EW3270U is a great all-around choice. This 4K display delivers beautiful picture quality with High Dynamic Range support, AMD FreeSync and Opt-Clarity technology, making it great for streaming movies and shows as well as casual gaming. But, perhaps it’s key selling points are its Flicker-Free, Low Blue Light and Brightness Intelligence Plus features, which all help to make this display easy on its users’ eyes. This monitor is designed to reduce eye fatigue and strain so even when you’ve been on your computer for hours, your eyes won’t feel like it.

2. LG UltraFine 24MD4KL-B Certainly more than fine Specifications USB-C: Yes x 3 Screen size: 24 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: 16:9 HDMI inputs: none Display ports: none Reasons to buy + Incredible color accuracy + Bright and vivid + USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 compatibility Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Thick bezels

Fledgling content creators will find a great value in the LG UltraFine 24MD4KL-B, if they’re looking for the best USB-C monitor that won’t break the bank. This 4K display’s high resolution and color accuracy get things done while its USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 is a boon for Apple fans. It’s still pretty pricey, especially for everyday users. However, it’s a pretty good purchase for content creators, especially if you’re used to more expensive models. Though you do have to compromise with a smaller screen size and thicker bezels. If you’re working with a smaller desk space, this is definitely ideal.

3. BenQ SW321C PhotoVue Best 4K monitor for photographers Specifications Screen size: 32-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Brightness: 250 cd/m2 Response time: 5ms Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Color support: 99% AdobeRGB, 95% P3, 100% sRGB Weight: 25.6kg Reasons to buy + Improved brightness and colour uniformity + USB-C connectivity + Hardware calibration with 16-bit LUT precision Reasons to avoid - Main connection bay is hard to reach - 'Paper Color Sync' needs refining to be truly useful

Pro-level displays are no longer the premium priced, inaccessible purchase they started out to be. At least as far as the BenQ SW321C PhotoVue is concerned. This 32-inch 4K photo monitor is up a step or two in terms of both performance and usability, featuring an incredibly wide color gamut of 99% of the Adobe RGB color space and 95% of DCI-P3. If you’re in the cinematography or photography sphere, that’s exactly what you need. And, that’s on top of all the other features this monitor boasts – including a plethora of ports like downstream and upstream USB 3.1, DisplayPort, HDMI, SD card reader and, of course, USB-C. This is among the best USB-C monitors for photo editing you’ll find, and the best part is you’re getting it for cheaper than all others.

The Dell U3818DW UltraSharp 38-inch Curved perfect for graphic design or other creative fields as well as charging into battle or fighting off zombies.

4. Dell U3818DW UltraSharp 38-inch Curved USB-C Monitor A fantastic high-end USB-C monitor for those who need the very best Specifications USB-C: Yes Screen size: 38 inches Resolution: 3840 x 1600 Aspect ratio: 21:9 HDMI inputs: 2 Display ports: 1 Reasons to buy + Wide color gamut + VESA mount Reasons to avoid - No FreeSync - Contrast ratio is poor

With a curved 38-inch InfinityEdge screen, this Dell monitor is definitely beautiful. The wide canvas allows you to work with multiple windows at once, perfect for graphic design or other creative fields. However with its sRGB color gamut, it's equally suitable for charging into battle or fighting off zombies.

5. BenQ DesignVue PD3220U A Mac-friendly 4K monitor Specifications USB-C: Yes x 2 Screen size: 31.5 inches Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Aspect ratio: 16:9 HDMI inputs: HDMI v2.0 x 2 Display ports: DisplayPort v1.4 x 1 Reasons to buy + Gorgeous design + Lovely IPS panel Reasons to avoid - Only good color accuracy - Not cheap

Designed for creative professionals for both Mac and PC environments, the BenQ DesignVue PD3220U tops our list of the best USB-C monitors in 2021 for a few compelling reasons. Though its color accuracy isn’t as impeccable as content creators would have preferred, this monitor boasts a lovely IPS panel, a strong feature set like 4K HDR10 video support and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and slim bezels all wrapped in a gorgeous package. Charge via USB-C, daisy chain multiple displays and experiment with its different colour space modes. Just be prepared to pay a hefty price to take this one home, as it isn’t the cheapest.

6. MSI Prestige PS341WU When 4K just doesn't cut it... Specifications USB-C: Yes Screen size: 34 inches Resolution: 5,120 x 2,160 Aspect ratio: 21:9 HDMI inputs: HDMI 2.0 x 2 Display ports: DisplayPort v1.4 x 1 Reasons to buy + Empty Glorious 5K2K resolution + Superb Nano IPS panel + Great feature set Reasons to avoid - Patchy build quality - Mediocre HDR performance

If you’re looking for a monitor that’s a cut above the 4K norm, then you’ve got the MSI Prestige PS341WU. Showing up any impeccable 4K monitor is by no means an easy feat, but this monitor does so with the huge 5K2K native resolution (and 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio) of its luscious 34-inch IPS screen. It doesn’t come cheap, but it does have a great feature set to make up for that, including a Nano IPS panel with DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR support and comprehensive connectivity. All that packed in a beautiful white aesthetic, and you’ve got yourself one of the best USB-C monitors of 2021.

7. HP Z38c A superwide productivity workhorse Specifications USB-C: Yes x 1 Screen size: 38 inches Resolution: 3840 x 1600 Aspect ratio: 21:9 HDMI inputs: HDMI v2.0 x 1 Display ports: DisplayPort v1.2 x 1 Reasons to buy + Huge panel for productivity + High quality chassis Reasons to avoid - Mediocre pixel pitch - No HDR support

Despite missing HDR support, a comparatively mediocre refresh rate of only 60Hz and not color-accurate enough for content creation, there’s a lot to love about the HP Z38c. This superwide productivity workhorse has the real estate for users who need space, and a lot of it, which makes this among the best USB-C monitors in the large panel arena. That high quality chassis, paired with its high quality stand, houses a serious tool for productivity fiends. And its curved design helps immerse you in your work even more, because when you’re multitasking on the job, distractions are definitely unwelcome.

8. Acer Predator CG7 An epic screen Specifications USB-C: Yes x 3 Screen size: 24 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: 16:9 HDMI inputs: Yes x 3 Display ports: Yes x 2 Reasons to buy + Responsive + G-Sync support + 4K support Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Lacks some features

If a big screen is essential to your workflow, but you can’t go all out, then a 43-inch monitor might be a good fit. The Acer Predator CG7 is like the Goldilocks of monitors in terms of screen size – not too small and not too big, just right especially if you’re a designer or a photo/video editor who needs real estate but doesn't have a lot of desk space. Content creation extras include its 90% DCI-P3 coverage and great port selection. One of the best USB-C monitors of 2021, it’s a gaming monitor as well, fitted with all the frills for gaming like a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and Nvidia G-Sync. If you’re just as much of a gamer as you are a content creator, you’ve got an ace in this.

9. MSI Optix MAG272CQR A great all-rounder Specifications USB-C: Yes x 1 Screen size: 27 inches Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: 16:9 HDMI inputs: Yes x 2 Display ports: Yes x 1 Reasons to buy + Great feature set + Punchy colors and contrast + 165Hz refresh and adaptive sync Reasons to avoid - Patchy response from VA panel - Not a true HDR display

Gaming monitors don’t necessarily have to be expensive to be good. Take the MSI Optix MAG272CQR, which delivers excellent features like a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync and a curved design. It won’t set you back as much as other gaming monitors out there, making it ideal for gamers with a limited budget. Of course, there are compromises to be made: it’s only got a VA panel and it’s not 4K. However, it’s a great (and fast) all-rounder that’s best for not just gaming, but also productivity and creative workloads.

10. BenQ PD2720U 27 inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor Perfect for creative professionals with less desk space Specifications USB-C: Yes Screen size: 27 inches Resolution: 3840x2160 Aspect ratio: 16:9 HDMI inputs: 2 Display ports: 1 Reasons to buy + Two thunderbolt ports + Great color accuracy Reasons to avoid - Weak speakers

This 27-inch BenQ monitor is certainly not the cheapest USB-C option on the market. But, with its 4K resolution, incredibly accurate color reproduction, and two thunderbolt ports, it’s certainly worth the price of admission. It also comes with HDR10 support, modes to accommodate different work environments, and a puck for easy on-the-fly settings adjustments.