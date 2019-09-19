Best identity management software of 2019: authentication and SSO apps

Managing digital identity with software has become an essential task for both businesses and consumers. With identity theft on the rise, the potential for unauthorized access to your user data has increased. Therefore it has become necessary to have some form of identity management software in place.

This is especially in the case of businesses, who must look to protect private information, both for their company and customers. Data breaches due to unauthorized access are more likely caused by weak passwords being hacked, especially where employees use the same password for multiple security tiers, than from security problems from any of the company software being used.

Therefore businesses need to focus on solving the problem of confirming individual user identity where authorized, and then ensuring that access remains locked onto only that user. This can be done through a number of strategies, software, and tools, not least by ensuring that all passwords for all access are strong, secure, and different so as to be difficult to hack into. Additionally, a business needs to be confident that the right user is only able to access the right applications.

Luckily there are a number of identity management software applications available to help with this, not least by looking to issues such as authentication and password storage. Here then we'll look at the best on the market.

Corporate digital security, but it doesn’t come cheap

You can make ongoing changes

Loads of authentication options

Aimed at enterprises

If you run a large-scale enterprise with a ton of digital assets, then you ought to check out DigitalPersona from Crossmatch. Used widely across the globe and adopted by companies like RBS, this system lets you set smart authentication procedures for users.

The software analyses risks posed to your company and aims to give you a tailored approach to cybersecurity. There are multiple authentication methods to choose from, such as biometrics, tokens, pins, SAML and phones. It’s easy to set these up, and you should have a more secure system in place within no time.

What’s also nifty is the fact that you can add more applications and changes over time, so you don’t have to worry about finding the perfect method straight away. As well as this, the software offers added protection for privileged and important users. This is sophisticated technology and is targeted at firms with significant security budgets.

All-round security

Plethora of features

Suitable for a range of businesses

Support is reportedly not always great

AuthAnvil is available on the web, Mac, Windows, iOS and Android applications, but whatever platform you’re looking at, the basic aim is the same – to protect your precious data. The company recognises that password-related breaches are the biggest cause of data loss and has come up with a solution.

The system lets you protect company data by restricting content employees can access and ensuring that only trusted parties can use sensitive apps. For instance, you could use AuthAnvil to give managers direct control of internal company and customer data, as opposed to general employees.

As well as boasting integrated identity and access management solutions, the software also provides multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, password automation, identity-as-a-service and credentials management. These are all highly effective features.

A feature-packed identity management system

Powerful single sign-on

Suitable for a range of firms

May overwhelm some users

OneLogin is a cloud-based authentication system that makes it easier for firms to secure their digital assets and users. It can handle multiple applications at once and has single sign-on capabilities.

The system is perfect for all businesses, regardless of industry sector, and it can work with both internal and public applications. Features include access request management, account management, compliance regulation, password management, user monitoring and role management.

Once you purchase the software, the support doesn’t stop. You can access documentation, webinars and online chats to better understand and get the most out of OneLogin. There’s also 24/7 tech support through the company website, so you can always ask a question if you get stuck.

A renowned password management tool

Powerful capabilities

Support for all major platforms

Less features than some systems

Dodgy password management is often the culprit when it comes to data breaches, although Dashlane is looking to solve this. It’s a password vaulting service that will protect your company’s data and ensure your cybersecurity habits are always kept on the straight and narrow.

The system prides itself on simplicity. You aren’t expected to know every single thing about technology and security to be able to use it. It’s been built with AES 256-bit encryption, and semantic technology also plays a big role in the mechanics system. There’s a dedicated engine for this, which works towards fast login speeds and auto-fill forms across a variety of web applications.

It’s a unified platform, meaning it can work across Windows, Mac, iOS and Android – all the platforms you're likely use. And if you're a smaller business, there is a limited free version that may just be enough.

Built with simplicity in mind

Easy-to-use portal

Free trial or live demo

Less features than competitors

PortalGuard combines important authentication procedures and password management capabilities within one convenient portal.

The software is compatible with Mac, Windows, iOS, cloud tools and web browsers, and it places a premium on ease-of-use. While it’s not the most powerful system out there by any means, many users will appreciate having things kept simple, and benefiting from their own custom-branded login portal.

What’s also neat is that when it comes to trying out the service before you commit to purchasing, you can avail yourself of a free interactive trial, or alternatively request a live demo from the company.

Also consider these Single Sign On SSO) authentication options

With the vast number of IT products increasing all the time, Single Sign On (SSO) solutions are become increasingly necessary. These allow users to authenticate themselves across a business IT infrastructure without having to login separately for every application, and all without compromising on security. This is almost certainly going to be the default way that employees and consumers manage their identity in future, instead of having to remember multiple passwords and other login credentials:

Okta offers a modern SSO that helps reduce support loads while making it easier for users to access and login to apps. This aims to make it easier to integrate IT infrastructure. The SSO is customizable in real-time according to business policies, and two-factor authentication is also provided along with a user password reset functionality.

SAP Single Sign-On aims to improve cybersecurity, enhance user efficiency, as well as streamline administration. SAP provides guides and resources to help guide the installation, maintenance, and upgrade of the SSO by helping you identify paths and dependencies, and how to best find a balance that helps improve efficiency while remaining economical.

LastPass has long established itself as a tool for general users, wanting to save passwords securely between different websites. However, the company has established a repution for strong SSO for business, too, with a range of options available for teams, enterprise, IT security, as well as biometric methods for authenticating user identity.