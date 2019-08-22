Best ERP software of 2019: Enterprise Resource Planning solutions for your business

Planning the sales cycle for products and other inventory for your business can be a real challenge, especially as there are likely to be thousands of constantly moving data points. It's not just sales but also inventory and orders and suppliers that all need to be kept in check in a constantly moving environment.

This is where enterprise resource planning comes into its own, allowing you to more easily and simply manage the potentially vast amounts of changing data, not just to ensure that everything keeps flowing as required, but also to watch for gaps, automate simple processes, and ensure everything is running efficiently.

While there are many types of software that aim to do this, the difficulty comes in being able to find a platform that can properly cater for a wide range of needs, without sacrificing in terms of quality or productivity.

Here then are the best in enterprise planning software providers, to help you properly manage your sales, inventory, and associated business processes.

Retailer focussed all-in-one management platform

Multiple integrations

Mobile support

Centralised platform

Can take some getting used to

There are many resource planning solutions out there that are targeted at specific areas and sectors. Welsh tech startup Veeqo is a great example – it has developed a planning and resource management platform for businesses in the retail industry.

Running an online store can be complicated, especially when it comes to managing orders and dispatching items. Veeqo automates this process. Available on both web and mobile, the service lets sellers track orders, inventories and finances.

It also offers a variety of helpful integrations. For instance, if you’re an online retailer selling items on platforms such as Amazon and eBay, you can combine all data from these sources in Veeqo. That way, you avoid the tedious process of having to manage separate reports for each store.

Effective planning software for manufacturers

Easy way to manage and sell goods

iOS and Android apps

Lack of integrations

No details on pricing

Apprise is another popular ERP platform, designed for importers, distributors and manufacturers to manage consumer goods. Available on Mac, Windows and Linux machines, the platform gives users a real-time, visible way of tracking all aspects of a business in order to make more informed decisions.

It provides companies with on-demand access to business performance data, financials, sales and profitability analysis, all of which aim to help transform business intelligence processes. More specific for manufacturers and retailers, the system can log and track scheduling, labour, costing and sales.

The platform is fully cloud-based, so data is always backed up. Like Veeqo, users can access some aspects of Apprise via a mobile app. The firm has iOS and Android apps that provide easy access to product catalogues and sales data.

A solution for smaller firms

Web-based

Easy-to-use

No word on integrations

Pricing not published

When looking for effective ERP software, there’s quite a bewildering choice, and one danger for smaller firms is that they could end up purchasing something that’s more targeted at big enterprises. If you happen to be in the small to medium-sized bracket of manufacturing businesses, Abas ERP could be for you.

It offers manufacturers a handful of services and features that are accessible through a modern web browser. Using the software, you can easily manage orders, requests and shipment information, planning and scheduling, and keep an eye on production processes. There’s also an integrated finance system to help monitor transactions and other fiscal concerns.

The system has a handy editor that allows for the creation of customisable workflows which can be linked to the main ERP solution. There isn’t much information on pricing, sadly, but you can approach the company for a free demo.

A big name solution which has no shortage of features

Reputable

Microsoft Outlook integration

Possibly too heavyweight for some

Lack of quick and easy purchase option

If you’re looking for a good, all-round ERP system, you should definitely consider SAP Business One. Highly scalable and powerful, it covers all aspects of a company and provides critical data to help managers make better business decisions.

The platform can collect data on customers, partners and suppliers. It’s also capable of handling financial areas such as general ledger, account maintenance, budgets and foreign currencies. Plus, it can organise product information, inventory levels and shipment data – and help create price quotes.

SAP Business One is also integrated with Microsoft Outlook, meaning you can exchange and share data quickly between the two. Finally, it offers very useful reports on all areas of your business.

An all-round ERP solution

Covers a lot of bases

Commendably customisable

Again, may be too much for some businesses

Like SAP Business One, Aqxolt's ERP Mark 7 also covers a fair few different facets of your business. This highly customisable software provides up-to-date critical information to help companies plan and make more effective decisions at the same time.

The system has capabilities for streamlining supply chains, organising shipping and order information, along with managing assets, maintenance and manufacturing – plus it can be used to implement HR and finance processes. This solution is targeted mainly at businesses with complex processes and growth plans, operating in industries such as health, retail, services, manufacturing and distribution.

Also consider these ERPs

The Enterprise Resource Market is competitive, which a large number of large and small vendors offering ERP solutions to manage inventory, shipping, and financials. All tend to offer different points of focus, with some weighted to better serve different areas that might include: accounts, sales and taxes; CRM and project management (PM); materials requirement processing (MRP) as well as supply chain management (SCM). Most will offer metrics and analytics for reporting and business intelligence (BI) purposes. Here we'll list some of the other companies worth considering:

Acumatica provides a cloud-based ERP aimed at small to medium businesses. One of the more interesting features is that you don't pay for the number of users, but instead of the resources, application suites, and extensions to support integrations used. This means that you can build a customized package that better suits your business needs, without having to pay for a comprehensive suite. Additionally, pricing is also determined according to whether you have a SaaS subscription, private cloud, or perpetual licence.

Oracle Netsuite is another major ERP provider, with a cloud-based solution that should make it easy to scale as required. Netsuite's ERP specifically covers areas such as order, production, and supply chain management, as well as warehouse and fulfillment management, along with financial planning and management tools. The business intelligence feature allows for data and analytics to be visualized through reporting, to provide actionable insights. No clear pricing structure is provided, however, so you'll need to contact Netsuite for a consultation.

BrightPearl provides an ERP specifically targeted at retailers and wholesalers, covering a comprehensive suite of services such as sales and order management, inventory management and planning, shipping and warehouse fulfillment, purchasing and supplier management, as well as financial tools for POS, payments, and accounts. There are also a wide range of integrations available, such as for Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Magento, as well as for Xero and Quickbooks. No pricing structure is provided, so you'll need to contact BrightPearl for a quote.

PilotERP has its focus on manufacturers, providing a platform to manage production, inventory, and productivity. It does this by covering sales and service order, lot and serial control of inventory, a whole range of manufacturing tasks covering materials, labor, and orders, on top of shop floor controls, as well as financial tools for purchasing, planning, and forecasting as part of its accounting suite. Pricing is clear and based on two specific models: either subscribing to the SaaS cloud model which costs from $99 per month; or the downloadable software for on-premises use, which costs from $1,995.

Global Shop Solutions provides a comprehensive all-in-one ERP that is available either as a cloud-solution or on-premises. The range of features is extensive, and as well as covering all of the normal bases such as sales, inventory, and supply management, also includes options for preventative maintenance, EDI, CAD, document control, messaging, RFID, as well as a range of online services for website and ecommerce to provide an online portal that fully integrates with the software platform. With that in mind there is the danger that Global Shop Solutions may spread itself a little too wide, but for business owners who simply want the assurance of having a solution to everything it could serve its purpose well.