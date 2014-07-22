Microsoft merges enterprise tech conferences but not BUILD

Microsoft will merge all its major enterprise-focused conferences into one, the company has revealed on its Channel 9 blog.

The decision was apparently suggested by Microsoft's customers although at least one respected analyst suggests it might have something to do with saving money.

Last week, Microsoft announced its biggest employee cull ever with over 18,000 set to lose their jobs as the software giant chose to put mobile first.

Not everyone however was enthused by the decision with some pointing out that it is easier for enterprises to send a pair of delegates to different events spread over a year than 10 to a single conference.

The event, which has yet to be named, will take place in the week starting May 4 2015 (Star Wars day) in Chicago and will bring together TechEd, Microsoft Management Summit, Sharepoint, Lync and Exchange events.

Microsoft also said that it will provide more details later this year. TechEd Europe, which will happen in Barcelona later this year from October 28 - 31 will be the last standalone event of its kind.

As for BUILD, the company's developer conference, and the Worldwide Partner Conference, they will still remain separate events for the foreseeable future given that they target different audiences.

ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley notes that Microsoft might be following a similar strategy to Oracle and Safesforce, both holding events that sync the developers and system administrators across the whole product gamuts.