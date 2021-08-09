WordPress plugin WooCommerce activates its payments offering in Europe

Popular WordPress ecommerce plugin WooCommerce has expanded its payment services across four new countries as part of plans to reach more retailers and SMBs worldwide.

Businesses in Spain, Italy, France and Germany will now have access to WooCommerce's solution, which allows users to manage payments directly from their store's dashboard.

The firm has also added multi-currency support, which lets customers shop in any of the 135 currencies WooCommerce supports. Previously, merchants were required to use a plugin to add further currencies.

We've built a list of the best WordPress hosting providers

Here’s a list of the best Wordpress plugins

Also take a look at these best WordPress themes

WooCommerce will also now support Giropay and Sofort, local payment methods which are primarily used in the European Union. As a result, merchants will be able to accept payments using bank debits/direct debits that are popular in specific countries, on top of existing systems.

European reach

Commenting on the expansion, WooCommerce CEO Paul Maiorana said: “By expanding our availability to even more markets and adding further functionality, we are continuing to establish WooCommerce Payments as the premier payments solution globally."

“Merchants and customers in Spain, Italy, France, and Germany can all utilize our newest features to save time and simplify complexities in the online shopping process.”

The company also added that offering these local payment methods will provide businesses with the tools to expand their reach.

Earlier this month, WooCommerce Payments also expanded into additional English-speaking countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Free to install, WooCommerce Payments plans to launch in yet more countries, as well as add further local payment options throughout 2021.