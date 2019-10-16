Web hosting for only $0.80 month - this early Black Friday deal is pretty special

Hostinger - one of the world's best web hosting providers - has really outdone itself for Black Friday this year, with a scarcely believable up to 90% off sale on its web hosting plans.

This means that you could be paying as little as $0.80/£0.80 a month for your website hosting for the foreseeable future if you head to this link. This sale is on the simple plan, which means you get 24/7 customer support, 99.9% uptime guarantee, and 100GB of bandwidth for a single website. So basically, this is ideal for anyone looking to host one website, doesn't need unlimited features and wants to keep costs to an absolute minimum.

So does Hostinger's sale all sound too good to be true? It's not but there is a potential catch. If you want that insanely low monthly price then you'll have to opt for a single plan and for four years. The idea behind the sale is simple - the longer the subscription plan, the lower the price.

So this is ideal for committed web hosting users. However, if you find yourself in a different situation and aren't keen on committing that long, then there are more flexible options open to you. For example, you still get a mighty 76% off a 12-month plan for a single plan, meaning $1.95/£1.95 a month - that's still only $23.50 for the whole year!

Read below to get full details on this Black Friday bargain, or if you're already sold, head over to Hostinger's website.

Hostinger's brilliant Black Friday web hosting deal:

Single Plan | From $0.80/£0.80 a month | 90% saving

This plan is ideal for anyone who doesn't need unlimited domains and is only looking at setting up one website with simple features. It plan offers 100GB of bandwith, 10GB of disk space, 24/7 customer support and a business email account.

Premium Plan | From $2.15/£2.15 a month | 82% saving

This plan is perfect for anyone looking to set up several websites - as this web hosting package offers up to 100 websites - but still wants a bargain subscription. The premium plan is better suited for those who have higher web hosting service needs as it offers 20GB disk space, unlimited bandwith, unlimited MySQL databases and free domain registration.

Business Plan | From $3.45/£3.45 a month | 78% saving

Serious business websites need a serious web hosting service - and this is it from Hostinger. It offers up to 100 websites and 4x the processing power and memory of the single plan. It also boasts unlimited MySQL databases, unlimited bandwith, free domain registration and 30GB disk space on top of the same 24/7 support and 99.9% uptime guarantee.View Deal

If you're unsure which of Hostinger's web hosting plans is best for you, you can compare every last feature and detail on its website.