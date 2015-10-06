New Microsoft Band wearable curves to fit wrists better

It's official! The new Microsoft Band has been announced.

Not many details were spilled however, but there's a new barometer sensor which will measure elevation gain. The additional sensor rounds out the ten to 11 altogether now since Microsoft is still including the GPS and other sensors in the build.

The Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen will also curve around the wrist to fit better. It's also organic LED display, scratch resistant and supposedly "optimized for better touch."

The second-gen Microsoft Band is available for preorders starting today for $249 and will ship October 30. That's $50 more than the original Microsoft Band device, but the curved screen and extra sensor packed inside likely increased the cost.

Cortana will be integrated again but there was no word on whether the AI will be available beyond Windows Lumia mobile devices.