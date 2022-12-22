VMware now offers managed cloud storage

Audio player loading…

VMware has announced that its own managed cloud storage service, VMware Cloud Flex Storage, is now generally available for VMware Cloud on AWS.

The move will see the company drive consistency, security, and cost-efficiency as a core part of its cloud-smart approach, VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram said in a post on the company’s blog (opens in new tab).

With 175 zetabytes (175 billion terabytes) of data expected to be generated worldwide by 2025, VMware believes 2020-2030 will be the “decade of data”, where the number of use cases will be larger than ever.

VMWare Cloud Flex Storage for AWS

In response to this, it claims to have created a “disaggregated cloud storage and data management solution that is able to adapt to the different expectations from the continuously evolving modern data stack.”

VMWare Cloud Flex Storage uses a file system that’s made possible by AWS S3, and EC2 with NVMe for caching data. VMware hopes this will give its customers to be more in charge of the performance they can expect, as well as costs, explaining on its blog (opens in new tab):

“This 2-tier design helps us decouple storage capacity from storage performance and be able to dynamically scale them independently.”

A TechTarget (opens in new tab) article details how customers will be able to buy additional storage without needing to install extra HCI modules.

The managed cloud storage is set to be available in VMware’s Q3 FY23, and pricing for VMware Cloud Flex Storage will be determined by users’ per-GB consumption, which VMware Cloud Storage and Data CTO, Sazzala Reddy, says will help businesses to more accurately forecast and plan their spending. There will be on-demand, one-year, and three-year subscription models, and there is expected to be a minimum storage requirement, too.