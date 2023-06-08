Viewfinder release date revealed alongside puzzling new trailer

Upcoming puzzle title Viewfinder's latest deep dive trailer shows off more of the immersive photography-tinged worldbuilding and gorgeous environmental design.

Similar to the likes of Portal and The Talos Principle, you'll be taking an unconventional approach to traditional puzzle solving where your camera lens is crucial in navigating around the game world. That's to say nothing of the likes of colored film, as well as black and white negatives, which add a further dimension to proceedings.

Presumably, as Viewfinder goes on more photography gear will be needed to circumvent each challenge. There's a chance we'll see macro and micro lenses as well as different types of film, as well as shooting on digital and Polaroid alongside the otherworldly aspects. It's an excellent idea and one of the most unique titles we've seen for some time.

Viewfinder is expected to release on PS5 and PC on July 18, so you won't have to wait long to experience what could be the next big thing in the puzzle game genre.

