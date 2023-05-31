This video maker's new AI editing tool picks your best takes for you

Artificial intelligence may already be a staple in the best video editing software , but now Veed is launching what it calls an “industry-first editing tool” for its video maker platform.

Every second counts when making online video, especially on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where brands only have a few seconds to capture the audience. Presumably, Veed thinks our “umms” and “aahs” are wasting valuable time - with Magic Cut set to clean up content.

The AI tool streamlines one of the most time-consuming (read: soul-destroying) parts of video editing - removing all the filler words and pauses. At the touch of a button, users can chop out all hesitation, deviation, or repetition. It’s joined by several other video editing tools aimed at polishing up post-production.

Critical content creation

With its video maker service, Veed is no stranger to simplifying content editing. Unlike even the best free video editing software and video editing software for beginners , these services let businesses create a lot of content fast. It’s not Emmy award-winning material. But the videos are professional enough for social media channels.

The arrival of AI tools like Magic Cut hardly comes as a surprise as developers streamline production processes in the drive for total accessibility.

According to Veed's own research, over a third of consumers struggle with editing videos. It’s those users without the time or experience that tools like Magic Cut are really pitched at - an easy way to automatically clip the best takes for TikTok, Shorts, and Reels.

“Magic Cut means people don’t have to worry about getting the perfect take or spend hours trying to cut out the bits they don’t want. This allows people to spend more time on the creative, fun parts of content creation," said Veed CEO and co-founder Sabba Keynejad.

The AI editor isn’t the only tool to find its way onto the platform. Generating subtitles, scripts, and images, removing background noise, and converting text to audio are all now featured.

Veed’s toolset was one of the few areas we thought the platform really shone for us during our review. Green screen keying and a free screen recorder were two highlights. So, we’ll be interested to see how well Magic Cut performs in the line-up, especially once the fuller featured Clean Edit drops. Users can try it out for themselves by signing up for early access.