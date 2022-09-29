Using your iPhone to pay for things just got a whole lot easier

Audio player loading…

Paying for items using your iPhone could soon be much smoother thanks to an announcement from Square.

The payment provider has officially launched its Tap to Pay on iPhone service, which will allow merchants and sellers of all sizes accept contactless mobile payments directly from their iPhone.

There's no need for any additional hardware, either from Square or any other POS system, and there's no additional cost to the seller, with the service available within the Square Point of Sale iOS app.

Tap to Pay on iPhone with Square

The launch comes after Square announced an initial early access program for the service back in June 2022. Apple had launched Tap to Pay in February 2022 as a way for more businesses to accept Apple Pay and other types of contactless payments.

The two companies looked to make the payment process as straightforward to use as possible, with merchants simply needing to open up the Square POS app, ringing up the sale, and presenting their iPhone to the buyer.

Apple says it doesn’t store card numbers on the device or on its servers, so customer data should remain safe and secure.

“As commerce continues to rapidly evolve and contactless adoption in the U.S. continues to grow, Square is focused on ensuring sellers of all types and sizes have the technology needed to delight their customers and never miss a sale,” said David Talach, Head of Financial Services at Square.

“Tap to Pay on iPhone offers a new level of accessibility for merchants to begin taking payments in minutes and processing transactions in seconds from anywhere in the store or on the go without the need for a separate payments device.”

Tap to Pay on iPhone is available now, with Square sellers and new merchants able to start using the service by downloading the Square POS app on compatible devices - namely, an iPhone XS or later device to use the app.