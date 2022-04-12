The new Square Stand just solved your company's biggest payment headache

Audio player loading…

Payment and checkout giant Square has taken the wraps off its new generation of POS hardware as it looks to help businesses bounce back from the effects of the pandemic.

The new launches include a revamped Square Stand that offers more smart checkout options and payment processing with just a tap. Businesses can even place their own iPad into the Stand to avoid paying for all-new hardware, as opposed to the previous version, which required a separate reader to accept contactless card or phone payments.

The new Square Stand even swivels, making it easier for your customers to quickly and safely pay without needing to hand over a card or juggle a card reader.

Square Stand POS

Offering businesses of all sizes an upgrade on the previous model, which was first introduced in 2013, the new Square Stand looks to provide merchants with the largest possible range of options to take payments.

Alongside the contactless options mentioned above, which includes illuminated icons to show customers exactly where to tap to make a contactless payment (opens in new tab), there is also an embedded chip-and-pin reader for those customers wishing to make larger transactions, saving valuable space in smaller shops.

(Image credit: Square)

When making a purchase, the new Square Stand provides customers with a faster and clearer checkout process that lays out exactly what is being bought, with clear summary and payment screens, without the need for additional screens.

The Stand is only compatible with some iPad models, namely those made in 2019, 2020 and 2021, alongside the 2019 iPad Air and the iPad Pro 10.5 inch model.

Sellers pay a flat rate for every contactless or chip + PIN transaction, with no hidden fees or long-term contracts, and free access to the Square POS app.

“The way businesses and shoppers interact around the world has evolved exponentially in the time since we first launched our original Square Stand,” said Alyssa Henry, Head of Square.

“The new Stand was built with the future of commerce in mind. Marrying elegant design with powerful software, Square Stand provides sellers of any size, from boutique retailers to multi-location restaurants, with a versatile command center for their business. Square Stand offers sellers an integrated way to meet the purchasing preferences of today’s consumers.”

The new Square Stand will be available to order from June 2022, starting at £99/$149.