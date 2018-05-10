This Tesco Nintendo Switch deal is the lowest price in the UK

Looking for the cheapest Nintendo Switch deal in the UK? You're in luck as Tesco is back in the console war fight with a sweet voucher code. Enter voucher code TDX-RTJK at checkout to knock £25 off the price of the Nintendo Switch console, making it the cheapest price in the UK.

Better yet, this super cheap Nintendo Switch deal can be used on both the grey and neon versions of the console. The voucher code does expire on Sunday though. If you'd prefer to consider your options that come with a game or two, then you might want to take a look at our Nintendo Switch bundle deals page.

The cheapest Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch (grey) | £254 at Tesco

Because Nintendo Switch and game bundles aren't featuring any major discounts right now, you're better off buying software separately given how cheap the console is here. The voucher code TDX-RTJK will knock £25 off the price of the Nintendo Switch at Tesco, making it the cheapest deal around the for console on its own. Voucher code expires May 13th.

Nintendo Switch (neon) | £254 at Tesco

You can also save £25 with voucher code TDX-RTJK on the Nintendo Switch with neon red/blue Joy-Con controllers. This version has been very popular since launch and is increasingly difficult to get a hold of, so don't miss this super low price if you prefer the more colourful option. Voucher code expires May 13th.

Need a little inspiration for what games to look out for? We've got you covered with our list of the best Nintendo Switch games, which also includes the cheapest prices at numerous retailers. If you'd prefer something a bit more creative that you and the kids can actually build together and then play on the Switch, we'd recommend taking a look at the latest Nintendo Labo prices and deals.