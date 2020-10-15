The most popular SEO tool in the world is getting a massive overhaul

Marketers now have access to a new, more intelligent version of Google Analytics, one that should deliver a better return on investment. It will look to build on the App + Web property launched in beta last year, which enabled businesses to build a more unified picture of audience engagement across platforms.

The new Google Analytics will employ machine learning to automatically inform users of important data trends and predict future customer behavior. The ability to run more detailed analyses is sure to be welcomed by marketing teams under increasing budgetary pressures.

The other big change coming to Google Analytics is better integration across app and website platforms. Previously, app engagement was measured separately with Google Analytics for Firebase, while website engagement used Google Analytics. A more unified approach will now allow apps and websites to be measured together.

Future-proof marketing

With its new features, Google Analytics promises to be more adaptable, more forward-looking and more customer-centric. In the fast-moving world of online marketing, these innovations should make Google Analytics more relevant even as customer behavior and industry regulations shift.

“Because the technology landscape continues to evolve, the new Analytics is designed to adapt to a future with or without cookies or identifiers,” explained Vidhya Srinivasan, Vice President of Measurement, Analytics, and Buying Platforms at Google in a blog post.

"It uses a flexible approach to measurement, and in the future, will include modeling to fill in the gaps where the data may be incomplete. This means that you can rely on Google Analytics to help you measure your marketing results and meet customer needs now as you navigate the recovery and as you face uncertainty in the future.”

As the default experience for marketers, the new Google Analytics is easy to access. Simply creating a new Google Analytics 4 property (previously called an App + Web property) will grant access to the latest innovations.