The latest game footage for Steel Seed shows apocalyptic maps and little friends

The new trailer for the stealth action title Steel Seed shows off fights, landscapes, and extra ways of exploring the map with one very helpful friend.

Storm in a Teacup's founder Carlo Bianchi took to the Future Games Show Summer Showcase to talk us through the story, action, and new game footage in a three-minute trailer for Steel Seed.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where AI took control after a human-caused major climate catastrophe, you play as Zoe. She's as cool as they come as a cybernetically enhanced survivor who is traversing an underground city in hopes of finding her father. Seen as an anomaly by any machines she encounters everywhere you'll explore is incredibly hostile and needs caution and stealth more than anything else.

"Be the silent assassin", Bianchi said. "The environment will give you many ways to deal with enemies". Well-executed stealth kills will be highly rewarded so it's best to take your time and scope out the opposition instead of charging straight in head first.

The new game footage also showed off Zoe's helpful robotic little friend, Kolbe. This drone-like companion can be used by the player to scout ahead, interact with the environment, and even engage in some combat. Zoe and Kolbe's bond "will grow stronger the more challenges they face together", Bianchi said. Zoe and Kolbe can become stronger together with an expansive skill tree that'll allow players to build on passive and active abilities.

If solo stealth is your kind of vibe then check out our best single-player games while you wait to jump into the cybernetic apocalypse of Steel Seed. Otherwise, you'll have to wait until 2024 for the game to launch, but you can add it to your wishlist on Steam now.