The cheapest Epson EcoTank printer comes with enough ink to fill 80 cartridges

The EcoTank ET-2760 (C11CG22203) is neither the cheapest nor the most capable of Epson’s popular all-in-one, cartridge-free printer range. It is, however, the model that delivers the most value, available at just under $300.

Its main feature is the fact you don’t need cartridges; instead, you can simply refill the four built-in ink reservoirs (cyan, magenta, blue and black) with the bundled ink set. There’s enough, Epson says, to fill up to 80 individual cartridges (worth around $600) or print 7,500 black/6,000 color pages.

That means much less waste, a lower carbon footprint and less time swapping cartridges around. Add in an extremely low cost per color page (as little as 1c per color ISO sheet) and Epson has a winner on its hands.

The rest of the specification is equally enticing: voice activated printing, duplex double-sided printing, a color display for easy setup and navigation, two year limited warranty and a memory card slot.

As for the caveats, there’s no ADF (automatic document feeder) and the paper tray is not as voluminous as some of its competitors. The EcoTank ET-2760 is also not as fast as it could be, lacks wired Ethernet connectivity and there’s no front USB port to plug in a storage device.

This Epson device is ideally suited for those that prioritize simplicity above all else, because it won't need filling up any time soon.

