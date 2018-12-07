Super Smash Bros. Ultimate adds Joker as a DLC fighter – but not the one you're thinking of

Not content with just releasing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to the world, Nintendo also took the opportunity at the Games Awards 2018 to announced a new DLC fighter you would be joining the fray.

Joker is the trickster protagonist in Persona 5, the popular Atlus RPG that sees a crew of high school teens battling supernatural forces instead of doing their homework.

Cue a lot of combat possibilities for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, sure to include some nifty animations in Persona 5's eye-catching graphic novel art style.

Persona 5 is a PS3 / PS4 exclusive, though, making Joker's appearance on Switch all the more intriguing – and fuelling speculation that Persona 5 could be coming to Nintendo Switch.

Players who buy the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter's Pass will get access to Joker some time in 2019, though the previously announced Piranha Plant will be available for download first, in late January. We still have three unconfirmed DLC fighters, with more word no doubt to come in the new year.

You can check out the full (and very well-animated) announcement in the 'Take Your Heart' trailer below. It's a far more stylish introduction than most fighters usually get in Nintendo Directs, so here's hoping the rest of the DLC fighters get the same treatment.