Steam Autumn and Winter Sales 2018: here's when they start

Every year Steam holds several big sales which see the prices of hundreds of games hugely discounted for a limited period of time - and now we know when the next two will be.

According to Kotaku, the Steam Autumn Sale will run for on week from November 21 to November 27. Meanwhile, the Steam Winter Sale will run for two weeks, from December 20 to January 3.

The Autumn Sale will run throughout and after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so make sure to compare the Steam Store game prices with those of large scale retailers before making a purchase.

The Steam Autumn Sale will go live on November 21 at 9:55am BST / 1:55am PST / 4:55 EST / 8:55pm AEDT.

The Steam Winter Sale will go live on December 20 at 9:55am BST / 1:55am PST / 4:55 EST / 8:55pm AEDT.