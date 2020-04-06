Starling Bank launches mobile cheque deposits to make banking from home easier

Starling bank is launching mobile cheque deposits, designed to make banking from home easier. It’ll be the first digital-only bank to offer mobile cheque depositing and will be available for all customers from next week.

The service can be accessed via the Starling mobile app, which works across iOS and Android. The software uses device cameras to capture an image of the cheque and reads the details to pay the money into an account. Starling claims it is simple, convenient and secure.

Cheque imaging will be available to all Starling customers from today with UK personal, joint, sole trader or limited company business accounts. The service works for all cheques of up to £500. Customers will still have the option to use Starling's conventional processing service by sending any cheque, or cheques over £500 in the post for free.

Better banking

Anne Boden, CEO and founder of Starling Bank said: “There is no better time to launch mobile cheque imaging than now as it enables customers to do even more from their smartphone, at home - and with thousands of cheques deposited with us every month we know that this will help our customers.”

Starling claims the initiative will help small businesses and individuals do their banking more efficiently from home. Customers will need to have the latest version of the Starling Bank app in order to use cheque imaging.