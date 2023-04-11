Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has the best enemy from The Phantom Menace

A brand new gameplay trailer just dropped for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor promising lightsaber battles, dramatic chase sequences, and cinematic cutscenes galore.

Set to release April 28 for Xbox X|S, PS5, and PC, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's launch is all but imminent, and its latest gameplay trailer (opens in new tab) has made some big promises. In the “final gameplay trailer”, we see our Jedi protagonist, Cal Kestis, tangle with Imperial Stormtroopers, explore mysterious new planets, and even make a [return to the Imperial Capital] and ex-home of the Jedi Order: Coruscant.

However, the biggest surprise didn’t come in the form of the trailer’s gorgeous locales and exciting setpieces. Having played the wheels off of Jedi: Survivor, I know that such things are par for the course for the series. What surprised and delighted me most about the trailer was the inclusion of a severely underrated enemy type first introduced in The Phantom Menace: Destroyer Droids.

Those who have seen the first prequel trilogy movie will remember these spherical rollies from the opening act, where Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi fight their way out of an ambush, only to be accosted by these menacing and ammo-loaded balls. Destroyer Droids, or Droidekas to some, embody the futuristic anachronism of the Star Wars style.

As a child watching the movie for the first time, I was awe-struck by these cool-yet-goofy robots. The bassy sound of their blaster cannons and the shimmering glow of their shield generators captivated my young brain, and I can’t wait to see their latest incarnation in Jedi: Survivor.

Having a ball

Jedi: Survivor’s predecessor, Jedi: Fallen Order, is chocked full of delightful references to beloved parts of the Star Wars universe. Fallen Order featured the KX-series security droids, famously made popular by the sassy and memorable K-2SO in Star Wars: Rogue One, played by the wily Alan Tudyk. While Tudyk’s Rogue One character was brazen and lovable, the less free-thinking KX droids in Fallen Order proved to be terrifying adversaries, their intimidating, gangly forms packing powerful attacks.

Fallen Order also took players to Illum, a famous planet from Star Wars history from which the crystals that power lightsabers originate. We’d already seen a take on Illum in BioWare’s Star Wars: The Old Republic MMORPG, but seeing the planet’s frozen ruins through the eyes of Cal Kestis was a real treat in Fallen Order.

Amongst all the silent nods to the original movies, Jedi: Survivor looks poised to do justice to the Star Wars fantasy

Perhaps most famously of all, Fallen Order also saw the return of the terrifying Darth Vader; the iconic villain and antagonist for much of the Star Wars saga. To avoid spoilers, I won’t go into too much detail; suffice it to say that Cal’s encounter with the Sith Lord does justice to Vader's terrifying power. Few times, in gaming, have I been as scared as I was when the fallen Jedi turned up towards the end of Cal’s adventure in the original game.

Amongst all the silent nods to the original movies, Jedi: Survivor looks poised to do justice to the Star Wars fantasy. I can’t wait to get my hands on the game and experience the next chapter in Cal’s story as well as the loveable Destroyer Droids we were promised in the trailer.