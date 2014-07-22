Windows 9 Start menu and windowed apps appear in new leak

Update: Windows 9 is now known as Windows 10. Want to know more about when you can get your hands on it? Check out our in-depth Windows 10 release date page

Two screenshots of what appears to be the next version of Microsoft's flagship OS, Windows 9, have been published by a well-known leaker.

Posted on myce, the first shows a rejigged Start menu that incorporates tiles a la Metro while the second one apparently shows an app running in Windows mode (rather than full-screen).

The screen captures appear to have been taken on July 14 while the build, called #9795, which was compiled a day before as part of the uip_dev feature build lab, appears to make changes to the user interface.

They have shed more light on what appears to be a rethink of the start menu, although there's no way to prove the legitimacy of the screenshots; even if they were genuine, the features may or may not make it to the final version of Windows.

One-two

The purported leaks come a week after another website, MyDigitalLife, posted a similar picture of the Start menu.

Oddly enough, the pictures appear to be in 4:3 aspect ratio and still show the development version of Windows as Windows 8.1 Pro (rather than Windows 9).

Via The Verge