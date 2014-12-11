Microsoft will reveal the future of Windows 10 in January

There's been a lot of speculation about Windows 10, but all will be revealed on January 21, 2015, Microsoft has promised.

The company will hold an event on its Redmond campus that day to finally unveil the future of Windows, Microsoft Senior Marketing Communications Manager Brandon LeBlanc wrote in a Windows blog post.

Satya Nadella will take the stage during the event, along with other Microsoft operating Systems Group leaders including Terry Myerson, Joe Belfiore and Phil Spencer.

And the Windows 10 event will be broadcast live for all to watch. "As you can imagine, we're pretty stoked to show you what's next for Windows 10!" LeBlanc wrote.

Microsoft first unveiled Windows 10 in September, but despite multiple technical previews plenty of questions remain. The latest word is that Microsoft is rethinking how to charge users for Windows.