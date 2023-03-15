SMB customers to get free unlimited Spectrum Mobile service for one year

Charter Communications announced (opens in new tab) on March 13, that their industry-leading Spectrum One offer of free mobile lines has now been extended to all Spectrum Business customers. For the offer to be valid, Spectrum Business Internet is required.

Customers signing up to Spectrum Business Internet, Business Voice or Business Connect are entitled to one complimentary Unlimited Spectrum Mobile Business line for 12 months for $29.99/month. This offer is limited to one free Unlimited Mobile line per business customer.

Furthermore, current customers are also eligible for the bonus line when adding Business Internet/Voice or Business Connect services, or another free line when adding Spectrum Mobile Service alongside existing Internet services.

Charter's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Sharon Peters, commented:

"Charter is focused on providing small business owners with cost-effective, reliable and secure connectivity solutions so they can thrive in today's competitive world. By combining Spectrum Mobile's superior wireless experience with our business broadband and voice services, small business owners will have access to a complete communications solution that will keep them connected with their customers and employees from any location.”

Spectrum One

In the autumn of last year, Charter introduced Spectrum One with a focus on residential customers. This offer also includes unlimited mobile service for a year.

At that time, Spectrum One was seen as a way to boost mobile line counts and benefit a residential broadband service that is facing competition from fixed wireless access providers and an oversaturation in the home Internet market.

Charter noted that Spectrum One had a minor role in mobile line additions in Q4, with up to 80% of new lines coming from customers who upgraded to home broadband. Charter believes Spectrum One will become more influential moving forward as more customers become aware of their promotion and focus on service convergence.

Spectrum Business Connectivity Solutions

Charter's Spectrum Business targets the needs of small and medium-sized businesses across 41 states in the US. It provides them with scalable and economical broadband communications solutions, which include:

Spectrum Business Internet provides data speeds up to 300 Mbps and 1 Gbps throughout Charter's coverage area, with no data caps or modem fees.

Business Connect with RingCentral Voice, text and video conferencing lets business owners work from anywhere with ease.

Spectrum Business Voice offers unlimited local and international calling with more than 35 advanced business calling features.

Spectrum Mobile for Business offering the fastest overall tax free wireless and WiFi speeds and WiFi, speed Boost, and access to 5G with unlimited talk, and text.