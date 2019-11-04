Sky hires 1,000 new staff in the UK

Sky is creating 1,000 engineering and customer service jobs in order to meet growing demand for its mobile, broadband and television services.

Half of the roles will be in a new contact centre in Leeds. Sky has already opened a tech hub in the city, which opened in 2015, and plans to open a Sky Studios innovation hub in the near future. Sky already has 1,000 employees in Leeds, which will soon also be the home of Channel 4.

The remainder of the new jobs will see 500 engineers install Sky Q, the company’s next generation television platform.

Sky broadband support

The recruitment drive will see Sky’s UK & Ireland workforce exceed 25,000 – an increase of five per cent.

“It’s great that 500 new Sky engineers will be hitting the roads right across the UK this winter to meet growing customer demand,” declared Sky UK & Ireland CEO Stephen van Rooyen. “Together with our expanded team in Leeds, these 1,000 new employees are a real testament to Sky’s commitment to customer service and investment to create a diverse workforce right across the UK.”

Sky is best known for its television services but has diversified into other area of communication in recent years. In 2016 it launched Sky Mobile, a ‘deep’ Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) powered by O2, and is investing significantly in its broadband service.

Reports earlier this year suggested that Sky was interested in investing in a Virgin Media-led full fibre joint-venture. Sky is also reportedly in separate talks to use Virgin Media’s cable infrastructure on a wholesale basis to power its broadband service.