Skull and Bones is to receive yet another closed beta in late August

Ubisoft has revealed that its upcoming pirate action title Skull and Bones is still coming and will go into yet another open beta. This will run from August 25 - 28.

For those interested in the long-awaited, severely-delayed upcoming game, you can sign up for closed beta access at the game's official website. It has now been over a year since the publisher revealed the overview trailer highlighting the open-seas warfare. At this year's Ubisoft Forward event, no in-game action was shown, only a live rendition of the title's theme song with some cutscene shots.

Skull and Bones has had several betas since its initial unveiling, the most recent of which took place in January of this year with a 6-hour play window. In-engine footage has slowly trickled out in the months and years since its announcement, but the overall state of the game is not yet verifiable at this point in 2023. We still don't really know how far away we are from the game's actual release - despite word on the vines that it would be 'early' this year (early financial year for Ubisoft, that is). Few details were shared as to how much of the title would be playable in the August release window.

Skull and Bones was first announced all the way back in 2017 at that year's E3 conference with a cinematic reveal. It has been six long years since that day and still, the release window remains vague. The game, which looks to build upon the foundations of the excellent Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, still has yet to receive a concrete release date or firm direction as to where it's heading.

It's disappointing to see that no new gameplay was revealed at this year's Ubisoft Forward event, especially when the game which inspired it was critically acclaimed for going in a bold new direction. Skull and Bones has the potential to take single-player action into the multiplayer realm, but it's currently unknown exactly when we'll see more of this elusive pirate simulation.

