Shop Idol 2019: The winner revealed

Gavin Mooney from O2 has been crowned the winner of Shop Idol 2019.

Mooney, from Penrith, beat out competitors from every major UK retailer to be hailed as the country’s top mobile salesperson at last week's Mobile Industry Awards 2019.

The announcement took place during last week's ceremony at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel, with the award being handed out by Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice President, Samsung UK & Ireland.

The six finalists of Shop Idol 2019 (Image credit: Future/Mobile Industry Awards) (Image: © Future/Mobile Industry Awards)

The annual competition, sponsored by Samsung and now in its 15th year, takes place over six months and features mystery shops, votes, live challenges, tests and interviews to find the ultimate mobile sales person.

"This year’s Shop Idol contest was our most hotly contested yet with strong contenders throughout the entire process from a variety of the UK’s top phone retailers," said James Peckham, Wearables Editor of TechRadar and Shop Idol judge.

"The top six shone through and impressed all of the judges, but there was no denying that Gavin deserved the final title. Gavin's dedication to his work is palpable and he returned to the 2019 competition stronger than ever to prove to the judges why he's one of the very best mobile salespeople in the country."

As well as the top prize, Shop Idol also recognised five runners up, with Dan Daianu and Matthew Mason, both from EE, rounding out the top three.

They were joined by Hannah Cast (EE), Hannah Darby (Three) and Grant Miller (Three), all of whom were also recognised for their excellent work and service in this year's competition.