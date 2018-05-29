Save £20 on this neon red/blue Nintendo Switch deal for cheapest UK price

Looking for the cheapest Nintendo Switch deal in the UK? You're in luck, as UK electronics specialist AO.com is back with a late bank holiday deal in the console war fight.

At just £259, this is the cheapest standalone Nintendo Switch deal in the UK right now. If you'd prefer to consider your options that come with a game or two, then you might want to take a look at our Nintendo Switch bundle deals page.

The cheapest Nintendo Switch deal

Nintendo Switch (neon) | £259 at AO.com

The Nintendo Switch with the neon red/blue Joy-Con controllers has been very popular since launch and is increasingly difficult to get a hold of, so don't miss this super low price if you prefer the more colourful option. To be honest, we only usually see the grey version drop to this price.

Need a little inspiration for what games to look out for? We've got you covered with our list of the best Nintendo Switch games, which also includes the cheapest prices at numerous retailers. If you'd prefer something a bit more creative that you and the kids can actually build together and then play on the Switch, we'd recommend taking a look at the latest Nintendo Labo prices and deals.