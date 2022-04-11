Pokémon Go Spring into Spring event guide: flower crown Togetic, Alolan Exeggutor, and bonuses explained

Audio player loading…

Spring has sprung and so has the newest season of Pokémon Go. Expect to see costumed pokémon looking like extras from Midsommar, sporting their festive flower crowns. And you can evolve Exeggcute into Alolan Exeggutor for the duration of the Spring into Spring event.

There's also a collection challenge that tasks you with catching flower-festooned pokémon to win XP, Stardust, and an encounter with Togetic wearing a flower crown of its own. And of course, there's Pokémon GO special research and field research tasks, as well as GO Battle Day: Beginner’s Paradise for a gentle introduction to GO Battle League.

So let's break down the Spring into Spring event and see what we've got to look forward to.

Pokémon Go Spring into Spring: when is it?

(Image credit: Niantic)

There are a few different events going on within Pokémon Go's Season of Alola that you'll want to get in on.

Here are the times and dates for each one so you can pick and choose what you'd like to take part in. Note that the events listed are in local time.

Flower crown costumed pokémon: 10am Tuesday, April 12 - 8pm Monday, April 18

10am Tuesday, April 12 - 8pm Monday, April 18 Limited Research day: Saturday, April 16, 11am - 2pm

Saturday, April 16, 11am - 2pm Ula'ula Island Special Research : Tuesday, April 12 - Sunday, June 1

: Tuesday, April 12 - Sunday, June 1 GO Battle Day: Sunday, April 17, 12am - 11:59pm

Pokémon Go Spring into Spring: new pokémon and event bonuses

(Image credit: Niantic)

As you can see being sported in the image at the top of the page, a handful of pokémon are getting into the seasonal mood with flower crowns. Costumed Togetic, Togekiss, and Lopunny can be caught throughout the event, while the Legendary Pokémon Tapu Bulu also makes it debut.

Encounter rates are up for the following wild pokémon during the Spring into Spring event. Flower crown-wearing Pikachu, Eevee, Buneary, and Chansey can be run into when you complete Field Research tasks:

Pikachu (wearing a flower crown)

Nidoran (male and female)

Jigglypuff

Eevee (wearing a flower crown)

Whismur

Buneary (wearing a flower crown)

Bunnelby

Chansey (wearing a flower crown)

Togetic (wearing a flower crown)

Meanwhile, you can enjoy these Spring into Spring event bonuses until the event wraps up:

2× Hatch Candy

1/2 Hatch Distance

2× Lucky Egg Duration

Team GO Rocket grunts will have more Shadow Whismur and Shadow Exeggcute in their parties

More themed pokémon can be added to your pokédex by hatching them from eggs. Here's what hatching 2km eggs could get you during the Spring into Spring event. All listed pokémon could be a Shiny variant with the exception of Munchlax and Chingling. Tapu Bulu will be appearing in Five-Star Raids.

Pichu (wearing a flower crown)

Igglybuff

Azurill

Munchlax

Happiny (wearing a flower crown)

Togepi (wearing a flower crown)

Exeggcute

Chingling

Riolu

As if you needed more incentive to capture flowery pokémon, there's a new Collection Challenge afoot. Just round up the Spring into Spring event-themed pokémon to earn 2,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and an encounter with Togetic wearing a flower crown.

And of course, a bunch of new stickers have landed that you can unlock by spinning PokéStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

Pokémon Go Spring into Spring: Limited Research Day

The Pokémon Go Spring into Spring research event is scheduled for Saturday, April 16 from 11am to 2pm local time.

Swing by PokéStops to receive the missions, and your reward will be an Exeggcute encounter – and it might be a Shiny. If you manage to evolve it before the Season of Alola ends on June 1, at 10am, you'll get an Alolan Exeggcutor that knows the Charged Attack Draco Meteor.

The bonuses up for grabs during the Limited Research event include double XP for catching pokémon, and more frequent encounters with the following wild pokémon:

Bulbasaur

Oddish

Paras

Bellsprout

Tangela

Chikorita

Sunkern

Treecko

Seedot

Pokémon Go Spring into Spring: Ula'ula Island Special Research

(Image credit: Niantic)

Running from April 12 to June 1, you can complete various Special Research lines to beef up your knowledge of the islands of Alola. It's a pretty generous window, that wraps up at the end of the Season of Alola.

Ticking them all off will unlock a bonus Special Research line at the end of the Season.

Look out for them from 10am on the specified days. And don't forget, you can complete a research line any time after you pick it up, so grab what you can when you can, but be sure to finish them by June 1 for the reward.

Pokémon Go Spring into Spring: GO Battle Day

If you've been considering dabbling in the more competitive side of Pokémon Go, this is a perfect time.

The Great League and Little Cup will be active on Sunday, April 17 from 12am to 11.59pm local time.

Bonuses include a bump to Timed Research XP and the Gladion's Hoodie avatar item. You can read more about the GO Battle League's Interlude Season (opens in new tab) on the dedicated website.