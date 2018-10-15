Pokemon Go just had its biggest month of the year

Pokemon Go had its biggest month of 2018 in September, grossing nearly $85 million - the game's highest revenue gross since November 2017.

According to estimates by Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence (via VG247), Pokemon Go ranked fourth among all apps in terms of revenue has had a month-over-month increase of 15% since August - which equates to an 89% year-on-year increase since September 2017.

In addition, Pokemon Go had 8.86 million downloads globally in September, making it the strongest month (in terms of downloads) of 2018 so far.

(Image: © Niantic Labs)

The increase in downloads and revenue is likely due to the speculation around the appearance of a new mysterious Pokemon which popped up at a community event.

Nintendo later announced in a short video that the Pokemon is called Meltan and hinted at a possible crossover event when the Pokemon Let's Go titles launch next month. However, the company has not specified what this crossover will involve.