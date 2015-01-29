Sky has no plans to compete with Virgin Media Business

At least not now

Sky already has a flourishing B2B division

Sky has confirmed to TechRadar Pro that the company has no plans to offer telecommunications products for businesses for a foreseeable future unlike archrivals BT and Virgin Media.

This comes after the surprise announcement this morning by the popular paid-for television service provider that it was going to team up with O2 (which is being actively courted by Three) to launch a new mobile service by 2016.

It is likely that it will become the fourth (and possibly last) quad-play company when it launches should BT acquire EE in 2015. Talktalk and Virgin Media already have quad-play offerings in the offing.

All three vendors have business offerings (broadband, landline and mobile) which makes Sky's comment slightly perplexing but understandable.

Sky already has a Sky for Business B2B division and an established network of customers which would have made it a potential rapidly growing revenue earner.

That said, the brand is solidly anchored in the B2C market and is more associated with the pint-down-the-pub mindset than big data. But if Virgin Media can do it, surely it would make sense for them to do B2B as well.

