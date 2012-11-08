Pre-orders for Verizon's Windows Phone 8X, Lumia 822 open Friday

We know you've just been waiting for this news: Verizon announced Thursday it will start taking pre-orders for HTC's Windows Phone 8X and Nokia's Lumia 822 beginning Friday at 1 a.m. ET.

The Lumia 822 is a Verizon exclusive while the 8X found a home at AT&T and T-Mobile.

Always one to be different, the 8X on Verizon will come with wireless charging capabilities, a feature no other carrier can claim.

Customers can sign-up now to receive more information on the Windows Phone 8 handsets' availability through Verizon's website.

But when can you buy it?

Stores and pre-order makers should see the 8X by Thanksgiving for $199.99 on a new, two-year contract.

Blue, red and black models will be available, with the red and black exclusive to Verizon.

The Lumia 822 will also arrive by Thanksgiving in black, white and grey. With a $50 mail-in rebate and a new two-year contract, the 822 can be yours for $99.99.

Also due up before the end of the year is the somewhat elusive Samsung ATIV Odyssey, a phone that may have just made its way through the Federal Communications Commission.