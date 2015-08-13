8 Samsung Galaxy Note 5 features that appeal to business users

With an optional keyboard case accessory, you can essentially transform your Galaxy Note 5 into a device with a similar form factor as the BlackBerry Passport. The case contains two parts. There is a protective plastic shell, like a traditional hard case, to protect the smartphone. A snap-on keyboard attachment can be stowed on the rear of the device for travel. In this location, you'll have access to your full touchscreen.

Snap on the keyboard to the front of the device, and you're on your way to typing out long emails and documents while on the go. There are separate versions made to fit the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge+.

I found the attachment mechanism to be secure. The case interfaces with the device through a capacitive film on the rear side of the keyboard. Samsung reps informed me that this method was chosen over Bluetooth as it doesn't require a battery, which means users won't have to remember to charge two separate devices.

The case works extremely well, with sculpted key edges that reminds me of a BlackBerry. Key travel is smooth and responsive, and the keys didn't feel as stiff to press as the discontinued, and unfortunately named, Typo 2 keyboard accessory for the iPhone 6.

As the case covers the bottom part of the screen and the navigation buttons on the Note 5, the content on the screen resizes to fill the smaller screen space left unobstructed by the keyboard. In use, it just feels like you have the software keyboard activated at all times with the hardware keyboard snapped on.