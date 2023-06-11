Overwatch 2 gets new trailer showing off story missions and new game modes

By Cat Bussell
published

Play of the game

Lucio-doing-a-flip
(Image credit: Blizzard)

Overwatch 2 is getting a brand new update this August, as revealed in a fresh new trailer. As part of the E3 2023 cavalcade of announcements, Overwatch 2: Invasion promises to add numerous "new ways to play" to the Overwatch formula. 

This includes much-coveted story missions as well as new co-op events, a firing range, hero mastery challenges, and a brand new "flashpoint" game mode. 

Fans expressed their disappointment surrounding Blizzard's decision to walk back their plans for single-player content. However, with any luck this patch will go some way to mending hurt feelings and to giving Overwatch 2's characters the narrative treatment they deserve. 

Overwatch 2: Invasion is coming out August 10 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. 

Cat Bussell
Cat Bussell
Staff Writer

Cat Bussell is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the crooked spires of London, Cat is an experienced writer and journalist. As seen on Wargamer.com, TheGamer.com, and Superjumpmagazine.com, Cat is here to bring you coverage from all corners of the video game world. An inveterate RPG maven and strategy game enjoyer, Cat is known for her love of rich narratives; both story-driven and emergent. 


Before migrating to the green pastures of games journalism, Cat worked as a political advisor and academic. She has three degrees and has studied and worked at Cambridge University, University College London, and Queen Mary University of London. She's also been an art gallery curator, an ice cream maker, and a cocktail mixologist. This crash course in NPC lifestyles uniquely qualifies her to pick apart only the juiciest video games for your reading pleasure. 


Cat cut her teeth on MMOs in the heyday of World of Warcraft before giving in to her love of JRPGs and becoming embedded in Final Fantasy XIV. When she's not doing that, you might find her running a tabletop RPG or two, perhaps even voluntarily.  

See more Gaming news