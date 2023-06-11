Overwatch 2 gets new trailer showing off story missions and new game modes

Overwatch 2 is getting a brand new update this August, as revealed in a fresh new trailer. As part of the E3 2023 cavalcade of announcements, Overwatch 2: Invasion promises to add numerous "new ways to play" to the Overwatch formula.

This includes much-coveted story missions as well as new co-op events, a firing range, hero mastery challenges, and a brand new "flashpoint" game mode.

Fans expressed their disappointment surrounding Blizzard's decision to walk back their plans for single-player content. However, with any luck this patch will go some way to mending hurt feelings and to giving Overwatch 2's characters the narrative treatment they deserve.

Overwatch 2: Invasion is coming out August 10 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.