One of the best touchscreen business monitors even comes with a camera

In recent years, business monitors have evolved from mere peripherals for the display of images and graphics, into sustainable platforms on which organizations can build.
Take a look at the Lenovo 10YFRAR1US monitor, otherwise known as the ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One. It is built from the ground up as a barebones all-in-one and is capable of housing a removable/upgradable computer called the Tiny PC.
It is one of the very few displays of this size to combine all the crucial features for successful remote working. It has a webcam with a privacy shutter, not one but two microphones, touchscreen capabilities (with optional wake-on-touch) and, last but not least, two speakers.
But that’s not all, it can also tilt, lift, swivel and pivot, comes with a three-year warranty and can be mounted to the wall via a standard VESA mount.
It is not without flaws, though, the biggest of which is the lack of HDMI connector (only DisplayPort). It also relies on a USB upstream port to provide connectivity for the speakers, microphones and webcam.
As for the display properties, this is a full HD monitor with IPS technology (which yields excellent viewing angles), a 23.8-inch diagonal, 250-nit brightness and 16:9 aspect ratio.
With a color gamut of only 72%, its usage will be restricted to office tasks rather than creative ones, such as video editing. However, the presence of a high resolution, 2-megapixel webcam, 2W speakers and mutliple microphones should make video conferencing painless.
