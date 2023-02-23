One of the best iPhone video editors is now also available on Android

Audio player loading…

After months of teasing, LumaFusion has finally arrived on Android and ChromeOS.

The popular video editing app makes the jump from iPhone and iPad, where it’s steadily built up a considerable fanbase of filmmakers and content creators.

LumaTouch, the developer behind the software, promises “the full LumaFusion experience” across Apple and Android devices.

LumaFusion on Android: What to expect

Taking an identical approach as Blackmagic Design when releasing DaVinci Resolve for iPad , which features platform parity with the desktop version, existing users will find themselves in familiar territory with the award-winning video editing software .

The look, feel, and workflow appear identical, with editors able to layer up to six video tracks and six audio tracks (although the true figure is device-dependent, with the best Android tablets yielding better results). The app retains the magnetic timeline, track headers, titling effects, and color correction tools.

Basic VFX software comes as part of the package. This includes green screen and chroma-keying, selecting from bundled color LUTs, and the ability to speed up, slow down, or time-lapse footage. The app also offers a range of audio editor features for getting the balance pitch-perfect.

With an eye on remote collaboration, LumaFusion also gives users full control over resolution, quality, and framerate when sharing with colleagues. A useful addition particularly for mobile journalists and on-location movie-makers.

However, despite appearances, LumaFusion on Android isn’t just a port, with LumaTouch saying this version has been specifically built for the platform by experienced ChromeOS developers. The development team “took great strides to recreate the signature LumaFusion experience to ensure users will enjoy the same workflow on whichever device they choose”’ said the company.

LumaFusion for Android is priced at $29 / £24.49. It’s available from the Google Play Store by clicking here (opens in new tab) and Samsung Galaxy Store by clicking here (opens in new tab). Users who bought the discounted beta get the full product at no cost.