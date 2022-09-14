Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU appears in another photo, suggesting launch is imminent

Audio player loading…

Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card has been spotted for the second time this week, with those multiple sightings strengthening the probability that this flagship GPU is indeed on the verge of being launched.

The new leak comes from Twitter, courtesy of @wxnod (surfaced by VideoCardz (opens in new tab)), and it shows Gigabyte’s RTX 4090, the Gaming OC model, albeit just the packaging and not the actual graphics card itself.

The back of the box does depict the card, however, sporting a triple fan design, and it confirms that the VRAM loadout is 24GB of GDDR6X.

As mentioned, very recently Zotac’s RTX 4090 was leaked in multiple pictures which certainly look authentic, and include the board itself – with a striking new design – along with the packaging. Although we must still be very careful about making assumptions, and remain skeptical in general around all such hardware leaks (fakes can happen, as we’ve also recently witnessed).

Analysis: If the font fits…

Now, as we’ve discussed before, the font used for the RTX 4090 logo with the Zotac 4090 appears to be a direct match with the font used in another previous leak, showing a purported Nvidia RTX 4080 card in its plastic packaging. This is a new font which has also been spotted on the Nvidia website, and crucially, it’s also used with this leaked Gigabyte RTX 4090 box.

So, in short, this is another piece of evidence that this will indeed be the new font and logo, and because everything matches up, these photos are more likely to be genuine. Still, we can’t take that for granted, by any means, but everything seems to be lining up more and more.

Assuming these are genuine Gigabyte and Zotac RTX 4090 graphics cards, this points to one thing – that the flagship GPU must be close to hand. It backs up the word from the rumor mill that Nvidia is about to reveal the RTX 4090 at GTC on September 20, in less than a week now. The graphics card is expected to go on sale in October, with the big question then being – how long will we have to wait for the RTX 4080 and 4070 to follow?

Rumor has it not long – maybe in November, we’ll see at least one of those other GPUs – although past speculation has suggested Nvidia has at least considered delaying their release, perhaps even to next year (to allow for the clearance of excess RTX 3000 stock). With a photo of the RTX 4080 popping up as noted, though, this is a hopeful sign that the RTX 4090 won’t be the only next-gen Lovelace graphics card that we’ll see this year.