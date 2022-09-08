Nvidia teases 'GeForce Beyond' - could the RTX 4000 GPU reveal be on September 20?

Audio player loading…

Nvidia has teased a ‘GeForce Beyond’ special broadcast which will take place at GTC, and presumably will usher in our first glimpse of next-gen Lovelace graphics cards.

Hype is being stoked on Twitter, and invitations sent out to the ‘GeForce Beyond’ reveal which will be streamed on September 20 at 8am PT (11am ET, 4pm UK time).

LOOK 🔮 BEYOND 🔮#ProjectBeyond pic.twitter.com/PJ1qj4MdeiSeptember 8, 2022 See more

That’s the second day of GTC, which is Nvidia’s conference for developers, and runs from September 19 to 22. That time is also when CEO Jensen Huang makes his keynote speech, so obviously, it’ll feature in that, which makes sense.

Given that it’s clearly labeled as a GeForce broadcast – which is Nvidia’s gaming line-up – and that it’s about moving ‘beyond’ what we have now, it surely must be some kind of initial unveiling of the next-generation RTX 4000 GPUs. Although nothing about RTX 4000 is mentioned explicitly, but we are told in no uncertain terms that this is an event which we don’t want to miss.

Analysis: A surprising but obviously welcome move

What’s a bit strange here is that typically, with GTC being a dev conference, it wouldn’t feature gaming products, but rather more serious heavyweight stuff. Still, as we’ve outlined above, it couldn’t really be much clearer that something is going to be revealed about RTX 4000 without actually mentioning that.

About the only other theory we’ve seen floated online is that there are rumors of new RTX 3000 (current-gen) models, which would be a kind of GeForce reveal, but to show them as part of Nvidia moving ‘beyond’ – and hype them to this extent – makes absolutely zero sense. So we can safely rule that out.

What can we expect to see in the way of Lovelace GPUs, then? The smart money would be on the flagship, seeing as the RTX 4090 is rumored to be first out of the door. Then again, we’ve also had a recent sighting of the RTX 4080, too, and knowing that this graphics card is coming sooner rather than later would be the news a lot more folks would like to hear (given that some rumors have suggested this GPU might be delayed, maybe even until 2023).

Today’s best graphics card deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $329.99 (opens in new tab) $224 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Deal ends Sun, Sep 18 (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $249.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $526.49 (opens in new tab) $329.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Via VideoCardz (opens in new tab)