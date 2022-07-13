Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories are going cheap for Prime Day

There’s no shortage of Nintendo Switch accessories to pick up at bargain prices this Amazon Prime Day.
Nintendo Switch players are in for a treat, with plenty of Prime Day deals offering hefty discounts on staple accessories for the handheld console. We’ve picked out the best deals, choosing both official Nintendo products and third-party accessories that pair smoothly with the console.
If you’re looking for a new pair of Joy-Cons, a Pro Controller, a case to keep your Switch safe, or any other attachment, you’ll likely find them all for a reasonable price today. Who can say no to a 512GB SD card for $47 (opens in new tab), or a Switch controller for only £11 (opens in new tab)?
Below you can see the best deals we've found for Switch players in the US, followed by our pick of the bargains at Amazon UK (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).
Today's best Nintendo Switch accessories deals
Today's best Prime Day Nintendo Switch accessories deals (US)
SanDisk Ultra 512GB SD card:
$99.99 $46.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $53 - Save over 50% on this 512GB SD card. The Nintendo Switch doesn't have a huge amount of internal memory, so you'll need to plug in an SD card if you want to download heaps of games to take on the go. You can't go far wrong with this one – 512GB will likely take your whole gaming library, and SanDisk is a reliable brand.
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit:
$84.00 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $35 - Bring Mario Kart to your living room with this home circuit kit. Halfway between augmented reality and a remote control car, Mario Kart Live lets you drive a miniature car around your living room on a makeshift race track, while the action comes to life on your Switch's screen. This is the cheapest the kit has gone for on Amazon.
PowerA Pokemon Enhanced Wireless Controller:
$54.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $15 - This is the cheapest we've seen the PowerA Switch gamepad drop to. If you're after a comfortable, ergonomic wireless controller for the Switch this is a great choice at a great price. It's one of the best-reviewed third-party controllers.
PDP Wired Switch Pro Controller Animal Crossing:
$27.99 $13.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $14 - If you're after a budget Nintendo Switch controller, look no further than the PDP Wired Switch Controller. As an officially licensed Nintendo gamepad it pairs seamlessly with the console, and it's down to its lowest-ever price this Prime Day. It comes in a variety of colors, but we think this Animal Crossing scheme is quite fetching.
Soyan Nintendo Switch carry case:
$18.99 $9.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $9 - You've got a Switch, plenty of games, and even another controller of two. But do you have a case? You'll need one it if you want to keep everything snug and safe on the road. This beefy carry case is full of useful pockets, has great reviews, and is currently available for almost half price.
Today's best Prime Day Nintendo Switch accessories deals (UK)
SanDisk Ultra 512GB SD card:
£70.00 £32.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £37 - Save a staggering 53% on this 512GB SD card. The Nintendo Switch doesn't have a huge amount of internal memory, so you'll need to plug in an SD card if you want to download heaps of games to take on the go. You can't go far wrong with this one - 512GB will likely take your whole gaming library, and SanDisk is a reliable brand.
PowerA Pokemon Enhanced Wireless Controller:
£39.99 £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £15 - This isn't quite the cheapest we've seen the PowerA Switch gamepad go for – it's gone down to £21 in the past – but if you need to pick up a gamepad for your Switch this is still a good price for a well-reviewed third-party controller.
PowerA Pokemon Enhanced Wired Controller:
£19.99 £11.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £9 - If you're after a budget Nintendo Switch controller, look no further than the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller. As an officially licensed Nintendo gamepad it pairs seamlessly with the console, and it's down to its lowest-ever price this Prime Day. It comes in a variety of colors, but we think this Fuchsia Fantasy scheme is quite dashing.
More Nintendo Switch accessories deals
You don't need to live in the UK or US to take advantage of today's bargains. You'll find all the lowest prices for a range of Nintendo Switch accessories around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
