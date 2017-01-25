Nintendo is having a huge Zelda sale to celebrate upcoming Breath of the Wild

If you can't wait for the new Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch, then why not dip into one of the existing Zelda games?

To encourage this, Nintendo is running a sale on digital copies of existing Legend of Zelda games, which kicks off on January 26 and ends on February 9.

For the next two weeks you'll be able to grab titles such as Wind Waker HD, Skyward Sword, Twilight Princess HD, Ocarina of Time or Majora's Mask on the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS eShops at a 30% discount.

Top picks

With the franchise's history spanning 30 years you've got a lot of titles to choose from.

If you're looking for a portable game, Ocarina of Time's 3DS remake is excellent, as is A Link Between Worlds.

On the console side, meanwhile, Wind Waker HD is a brilliant remake of one of the most underrated games in the series.

So if you've been looking to dip your toe in the world of Zelda, now might be an excellent time to pick up one of the classic games.