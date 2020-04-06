NatWests’s Mettle offers gratis access to cloud-based FreeAgent accountancy software

Mettle, the free standalone digital business account offered by NatWest, has announced that it is offering access to cloud-based accountancy package FreeAgent without charge. The partnership has the potential to save users up to £150, which equates to the cheapest annual subscription charge for using FreeAgent.

New and existing customers can sign up to FreeAgent and will need to link their accounts from one app to the other via API technology.

Users will also need to ensure they make at least one transaction per month in order to qualify for getting access to the fee-free service. Once connected to Free Agent, customers will be able to see dynamically synced transactions for a real-time overview of their finances.

Affordable accountancy

Cloud-based accountancy platform FreeAgent is award-winning accountancy software designed specifically for small businesses. Its CEO Ed Molyneux explained that the move is designed to assist the UK's five million small business owners, along with its freelancers and sole traders.

The Mettle collaboration with FreeAgent is another initiative from NatWest designed to help small businesses through the current coronavirus pandemic.

The bank also recently announced £5 billion worth of support for SMEs in a bid to stave off the effects of the health crisis. It is also taking part in the Government’s Coronavirus Business Interruption Scheme.