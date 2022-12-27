More developers reportedly now use Linux than macOS

Audio player loading…

New 2022 figures have claimed some surprising results in what the most popular operating systems were in 2022

The 2022 Stack Overflow Developer Survey (opens in new tab) reports that Linux-based software is now more popular than Apple's macOS as developers apparently flock to other systems.

Linux distros, representing 40% for both personal and professional use, which are recognized as being some of the most customizable and adaptive operating systems for developers. The 40% share is up from around one quarter in each of the previous five years, which shows a significant shift to Linux that may continue into 2023.

Popular programming OSs

However macOS figures continue to be strong in an area of the market that’s becoming increasingly expensive, representing 31% of personal users and 33% of professional users.

Maybe less shocking is Windows’ popularity, which sees it take the top position as the most used operating system, with almost two-thirds (62%) of personal users preferring the OS and nearly a half (49%) of professional users opting for Microsoft’s product.

The year of 2022 has also been the year of rising popularity for Windows 11, according to monthly Statcounter (opens in new tab) figures, which show a steady increase from less than 3% market share in January 2022 to an adoption rate of over 16% in November 2022. Windows 10 remains the most popular version of the OS to date, representing a significant 70% of the OS’s distributions.

Moreover, Statcounter reports that Windows accounts for 75% of all computer users globally, including and excluding developers. macOS takes just 16% of the market, while Linux accounts for less than 3%, further implying that this is a popular go-to for developers and programmers.