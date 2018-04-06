Mobile Power 50 : Second batch of nominees has just been announced

Following months of research and nominations we are delighted to confirm the second batch of nominees for the 2018 Mobile Power 50 (check out the first batch of nominees here).

We feel that these five nominees meet the criteria and show influence beyond their existing roles, in addition to imbuing their businesses with their values and who we feel serve as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

Congratulations to the second lot of nominees for the 2018 Mobile Power 50:

Fergal Donovan, CEO, Data Select Group

Amanda Lambert, Sales director, Three UK

Peter Stephens, CEO, Bullitt Group

Phil Lander, B2B, Samsung

Alex Tatham, Managing Director, Westcoast

The 2018 Mobile Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors

Previous winners of the Mobile Power 50 Person of the Year:

2017: David Dyson, CEO, Three UK

2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE

2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK

2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK

2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere

2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK

