Surface Pro 4 slated for Microsoft Build 2015 debut?

Just weeks after releasing the Surface 3, Microsoft could unveil its powerful Surface Pro 4 tablet-PC hybrid at the Build 2015 conference later on this month.

First reported by DigiTimes, the Redmond-based firm will out the Apple MacBook challenger for the first time later on this month before it will reportedly be released at some point in the second half of 2015.

A source familiar with Microsoft's plans told the publication that Microsoft is planning to "unveil its next-generation Surface Pro 4 tablet during the upcoming Build developer conference in April," before putting it into mass production at some point in June.

Surface Pro 4 vs iPad Pro

Whereas the recently released Surface 3 is more of a tablet, it's widely thought Microsoft is pitching the Surface Pro 4 as a true 2-in-1 device that shows off Windows 10's tablet mode as part of a fully-fledged version of the OS. That would fit in with Microsoft's plan to reveal more on its vision for Windows 10 at Build 2015, which takes place from April 29 to May 1.

Rumours surrounding the Surface Pro 4 have been gathering pace for some time with the most interesting of the chatter centering on a 14-inch version that would take on Apple's rumoured iPad Pro.