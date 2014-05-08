Microsoft's Surface 2 4G goes on sale in the UK for £539

Microsoft's Surface 2 4G has swooped onto UK shelves with a song in its heart and a heady dose of 4G connectivity in tow.

The latest tablet on the block is essentially the Surface 2 but with superfast internet onboard.

It weighs 10 grams more but looks the same (aside from featuring a micro-SIM card slot in its side), feels the same, smells the same and (probably) tastes the same.

It's once again powered by Windows 8.1 RT but is only available in a 64GB configuration this time around, which will set you back £539 when bought from Microsoft's online store, Currys or PC World.

Similar Surface

The Surface 2 4G comes unlocked, meaning you can use it in conjunction with any mobile carrier's 4G LTE network. If you sign up with EE, you can pick up the tablet for an initial cost of £99 on a two-year contract, which nets you 8GB of data for £36 per month.

Specs-wise, the Surface 2 4G is identical to the Surface 2, featuring an Nvidia Tegra 4 processor and a 10.6-inch, full-HD display that's backed up by 2GB of RAM and (quite literally) a two-position kickstand.

It comes with a free copy of Office Home & Student 2013 RT and is compatible with Microsoft's usual array of snap happy Touch and Type Covers, allowing you to get productive on the move.