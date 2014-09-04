Samsung Tab Active announced - takes 'world's thinnest ruggedised tablet' crown

Not content with launching a myriad of mobile devices at its Unpacked event this week, Samsung has also revealed another new tablet - one that's built for business users ready to take on the great outdoors.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active is the world's thinnest ruggedised tablet, which means it can handle quite a bit of water and dirt.

It has an anti-shock covering that can withstand a 1.2-metre drop, with the protective cover on. And it also comes with a C-Pen, which is essentially a pen that can be used with gloves on.

This is very much a tablet that has been pushed for outdoor work use. Samsung was pretty clear that this is a business tablet, though. But it does feel like something that would suit anyone who is, well, active and needs to take a tablet outdoors with them.

Long lasting

Samsung claims the device will provide between eight and 10 hours of use from its 4,450mAh battery, which is hot swappable allowing you to pack a few while on the move.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active also comes with a 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Processor, Android 4.4 and an 8-inch WXGA(1280 x 800) screen. It packs 1.5GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 16GB of internal memory that's expandable up to 64GB through a microSD card.

Connectivity options include USB 2.0, Bluetooth 4.0 BLE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and NFC. It also packs GPS, an accelerometer and a light sensor.

Pricing and release date is still to be announced.