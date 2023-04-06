Microsoft is updating its autopatch service, and could be about to cause a whole load of IT headaches

A year after Microsoft looked to help businesses take control of patch management , it has now introduced new features to give admins better oversight, and a whole lot more notifications.

This time last year, Microsoft released Autopatch in an effort to help struggling IT departments handle updates more easily as part of their plans, fundamentally rewriting patch Tuesday so that it became “just another Tuesday.”

One such new notification relates to access issues whereby Autopatch may not be able to manage a tenant, presenting IT admins with an opportunity to double-check configurations to prevent losing control over certain devices.

Despite taking some of the control (and stress) away from admins one year ago, Microsoft has decided to reinstate some control while continuing to carry out automatic patches.

Admins can now select deployment rings with dedicated deployment cadence in order to prioritize certain devices and restrict testing before wider rollouts.

The tenant management blade will also be able to alert admins of expired licenses alongside inactive flags whereby actions are required, meaning that special attention should be given to these notifications in order for Autopatch to continue working effectively.

Microsoft explains: “To know if action is required, visit the Tenant management section and select the banner displayed within the Windows Autopatch Devices blade that alerts you to take action.”

The updated features in Windows Autopatch (opens in new tab) have entered public preview on an opt-in basis ahead of general availability in May.

With the revisions, Microsoft hopes to “provide IT admins the ability to customize Windows feature and quality updates in line with existing organizational structures and business goals,” though whether admins will appreciate the regained control remains to be seen.